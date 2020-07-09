Economic calendar due from Asia today - Friday 10 July 2020
Here is what's on the economic calendar in Asia today
2200 GMT New Zealand government financial statements for the 11 month mark of the financial year
- update on the deficit
2245 GMT New Zealand card spending for June
- retail expected +15.0% m/m, prior +78.9%
- total prior +80.7% (exit lockdown bounces in these priors)
- Electronic card spending in NZ is an indicator of retail sales - that main one for the country
2350 GMT Japan PPI for June - wholesale level inflation but there is also a CPI indicator in the data release I'll be posting on
- PPI expected +0.3% m/m, prior -0.4%
- PPI expected -2.0% y/y, prior -2.7%
0110 BOJ QE buying of JGBs