Economic calendar due from Asia today - Friday 10 July 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Here is what's on the economic calendar in Asia today

2200 GMT New Zealand government financial statements for the 11 month mark of the financial year

  • update on the deficit

2245 GMT New Zealand card spending for June

  • retail expected +15.0% m/m, prior +78.9%
  • total prior +80.7% (exit lockdown bounces in these priors)
  • Electronic card spending in NZ is an indicator of retail sales - that main one for the country

2350 GMT Japan PPI for June - wholesale level inflation but there is also a CPI indicator in the data release I'll be posting on

  • PPI expected +0.3% m/m, prior -0.4%
  • PPI expected -2.0% y/y, prior -2.7%

0110 BOJ QE buying of JGBs





For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose