Economic calendar due from Asia today - more from the RBA

Reserve Bank of Australia coming up at 0030 GMT - Financial Stability Reveiw

2330 GMT Japan wages data for August

  • Labor cash earnings expected 0.6% y/y, prior 0.6%

2330 GMT Japan Household spending for August

  • expected -1.5% y/y, prior +0.7%

  • expected -2.0% m/m, prior -0.9%

2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for August

  • BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 1540.9bn, prior Y 1910.8bn

  • BoP Current Account Adjusted prior Y 1.41bn

  • Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 628.4bn, prior Y 622.3bn


0030 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Financial Stability Review
  • The Financial Stability Review provides the Bank's assessment of the current condition of the financial system and potential risks to financial stability. It contains a number of boxes on topics of special interest, along with occasional articles. The Review is issued half-yearly.
We had a macro-prudential announcement earlier in the week - the stability report may well have further discussion on other macro-pru tools: 

0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite for September 

  • Services expected 50.7, prior 46.7



