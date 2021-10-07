Economic calendar due from Asia today - more from the RBA
Reserve Bank of Australia coming up at 0030 GMT - Financial Stability Reveiw
2330 GMT Japan wages data for August
Labor cash earnings expected 0.6% y/y, prior 0.6%
2330 GMT Japan Household spending for August
expected -1.5% y/y, prior +0.7%
expected -2.0% m/m, prior -0.9%
2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for August
BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 1540.9bn, prior Y 1910.8bn
BoP Current Account Adjusted prior Y 1.41bn
Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 628.4bn, prior Y 622.3bn
0030 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Financial Stability Review
- The Financial Stability Review provides the Bank's assessment of the current condition of the financial system and potential risks to financial stability. It contains a number of boxes on topics of special interest, along with occasional articles. The Review is issued half-yearly.
0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite for September
Services expected 50.7, prior 46.7