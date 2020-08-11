Economic calendar due from Asia today - RBNZ day!

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

RBNZ policy decision and news conference due 0200GMT

2245 GMT New Zealand migration figures for June

2352 GMT Japan money stock for July

0030 GMT Australia Westpac monthly consumer confidence, for August - preview in this post here 

  • prior -6.1% m/m to 87.9

0130 GMT Australia Q2 Wage Price Index

  • expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.5%
  • expected 1.9% y/y, prior 2.1%

0200 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand August 2020 monetary policy decision:


RBNZ Governor Orr:

