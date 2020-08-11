Economic calendar due from Asia today - RBNZ day!
RBNZ policy decision and news conference due 0200GMT
2245 GMT New Zealand migration figures for June
2352 GMT Japan money stock for July
0030 GMT Australia Westpac monthly consumer confidence, for August - preview in this post here
- prior -6.1% m/m to 87.9
0130 GMT Australia Q2 Wage Price Index
- expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.5%
- expected 1.9% y/y, prior 2.1%
0200 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand August 2020 monetary policy decision:
- RBNZ monetary policy meeting this week - fewer 'shadow board' members consider further stimulus appropriate
RBNZ Governor Orr: