Economic calendar due from Asia today - Tuesday 14 September 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe and Luci Ellis, Assistant Governor (Economic), and Bradley Jones, Head of Economic Analysis all speak today.

0000 GMT The RBA's Luci Ellis, Assistant Governor (Economic), and Bradley Jones, Head of Economic Analysis, appear before the Australian Parliament's Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue

0130 GMT Australia house price index for Q2 (there are monthly house price data published which makes this quarterly data a little stale).

0130 GMT Australia National Australia Bank Business Survey for August. The two headlines are business confidence and business conditions
0300 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaking
  • Topic is Delta, the Economy and Monetary Policy
  •  at the ANIKA Foundation (online event this time around)
  • 1245pm local time (speech begins at 1pm)
  • I'll have more to come on this separately 
Later from Japan, due at 0430 GMT, Industrial production for July 

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe and Luci Ellis, Assistant Governor (Economic), and Bradley Jones, Head of Economic Analysis all speak today.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose