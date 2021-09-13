Economic calendar due from Asia today - Tuesday 14 September 2021

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe and Luci Ellis, Assistant Governor (Economic), and Bradley Jones, Head of Economic Analysis all speak today.

0000 GMT The RBA's Luci Ellis, Assistant Governor (Economic), and Bradley Jones, Head of Economic Analysis, appear before the Australian Parliament's Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue





0130 GMT Australia house price index for Q2 (there are monthly house price data published which makes this quarterly data a little stale).





0130 GMT Australia National Australia Bank Business Survey for August. The two headlines are business confidence and business conditions

priors -8 and 11 respectively

National Australia Bank Business Survey for July is here

I'll have more to come on this separately 0300 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaking

Topic is Delta, the Economy and Monetary Policy

at the ANIKA Foundation (online event this time around)

1245pm local time (speech begins at 1pm)

I'll have more to come on this separately Later from Japan, due at 0430 GMT, Industrial production for July Later from Japan, due at 0430 GMT, Industrial production for July



