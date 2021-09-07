Economic calendar due from Asia today - Wednesday 8 September 2021

2350 GMT from Japan brings Bank Lending data for August and also Q2 GDP.

The preliminary Japan Q2 GDP data can be found here:

At 0130 GMT the Fence Sitters RBA release its latest 'Chart Pack' which summarises macroeconomic and financial market trends in Australia and gives some indicators for Australia's major trading partners also. 
  • Later today, at 0810 GMT  Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor and Chair of the GFXC speaks to TradeTech FX 2021 - Online



