Yet another light calendar day in the Europe









The aussie and kiwi are mildly higher but not by a whole lot as narrow ranges continue to prevail across the major pairs.





Looking ahead, risk will be a key factor affecting trading sentiment but it's all about the ebb and flow amid a gradual shift towards central bank rhetoric via Jackson Hole later this week.





0600 GMT - Switzerland July trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . A general gauge of trade conditions in the Swiss economy, which has been weakening - much like the rest of the euro area. A minor data point.





0600 GMT - Germany July PPI data

Prior release can be found here . A proxy read of inflationary pressures in the German economy. As such, it's not a major release by any means as it is a lagging indicator.





0900 GMT - Eurozone June construction output data

Prior release can be found here . Construction activity in the euro area has been rather subdued and the figures here pertain to Q2 so they are expected to reflect similar sentiment. Low-tier data considering the context.





1000 GMT - UK August CBI trends total orders, selling prices

Prior report can be found here . Readings above 0 indicates optimism while below indicates pessimism. The headline is a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months. A minor data point.







ForexLive

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!

Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. Markets are once again in a calmer mood and there has been little change among major currencies for the most part in general.