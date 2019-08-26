Germany Ifo survey in focus today









It's been a frenetic period for markets as the Fed focus turned into Trump fears at the end of last week and though major currencies are little changed now, it belies the fear and risk-off moves across markets in the early hours this morning.





Looking ahead, expect trade headlines and risk tones to continue to drive trading sentiment as start the week after Powell failed to deliver on the hype in Jackson Hole.





0800 GMT - Germany August Ifo business climate survey

Prior report can be found here . A measure of business conditions and sentiment/expectations towards the German economy. After the deterioration in investor sentiment seen in the ZEW survey, a drop in the Ifo readings here will only compound worries surrounding the outlook of the German economy. The release here may at times produce subdued reactions but just be wary that we could see minor movements in case of any surprises.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 23 August





ForexLive That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.





Happy Monday, everyone! Hope you all had a good weekend as we look to get things going in the European session ahead.