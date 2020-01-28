Is it about time to buy value and sell hysteria?









So far today, markets are keeping more calm although Asian equities are continuing their slump in the wake of coronavirus concerns. The response in other markets are more modest though with currencies lacking enthusiasm and Treasury yields near unchanged levels.







Looking ahead, there isn't much on the calendar in the European morning to shake things up so expect traders and investors to keep their attention on the risk mood today. In US trading later, earnings will return to focus as all eyes will be on Apple after the closing bell.

0700 GMT - Switzerland December trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of trade conditions in the Swiss economy. A minor data point.





1100 GMT - UK January CBI retailing, total distributive reported sales

Prior release can be found here . The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy. Expectation is for a continued rebound in terms of sentiment but this shouldn't do much to change things ahead of the BOE this week.





That will be a key question for markets not just today, but over the course of the next few days/weeks as we continue to deal with fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.