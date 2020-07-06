



It is still early in the day but so far the moves are pretty modest so let's see if that can keep pace as we get into the European trading session ahead.





The dollar and yen are weaker across the board, with US futures firmly higher by ~1% currently. Asian equities are also enjoying a strong leg higher on the day.







The Shanghai Composite is notably up by more than 4% after a bullish breakout at the end of last week, targeting the April 2019 high now with today's extension.

For some context, WHO noted over 200,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours across the globe on Saturday - a record figure.