Little of note on the agenda in the session ahead





The ebb and flow in the market continues to play out, as stocks find some room for a breather with dollar gains also encountering a pause in trading yesterday.





Despite the calmer mood, we're not out of the woods just yet after the more dour sentiment at some stages during the week. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are still down by ~1% so far this week and may be headed for a fourth straight week of declines.





In the currencies space, EUR/USD is still keeping under 1.1700 so the downside bias is still intact while GBP/USD may be pressured but buyers are keeping a firm defense of the key daily moving averages just above 1.2700 so far on the week.





Meanwhile, the aussie and kiwi may also see some downside pressure but buyers are not out of the running just yet as both currencies are holding just above their respective 100-day moving average against the dollar for now.





US futures are trading higher to start the day but it is tough to read much into the early optimism for now, with everything still up for grabs ahead of the weekend.





0600 GMT - UK August public sector net debt

Prior release can be found here . A general overview of the debt raked up by the UK government in dealing with the fallout from the virus crisis over the last few months.





0800 GMT - Eurozone August M3 money supply data

Prior release can be found here . Broad money continues to stay more expansive as the ECB is keeping liquidity flowing in the euro area, so the data today should just reaffirm more of the same narrative for the most part.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.