Little on the agenda to start the new week









The dollar is mildly weaker to start the day, with the likes of the yen and pound keeping a tad firmer alongside the aussie and kiwi so far.





There isn't much to read into the early moves but cable is tracking above its 100-hour moving average as buyers keep the near-term bias more neutral ahead of European trading.





Elsewhere, US futures are a little higher after a better end to trading last week with Asian equities keeping a modest advance as well.





There isn't much in terms of data releases to shake things up so all eyes will be on the risk mood for the most part and if the dollar can maintain its ground following last week's push higher. For the pound, be mindful of Brexit risks this week.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 25 September

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.



That's all for the session ahead.




