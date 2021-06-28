A quiet one to kick start the new week





Good day, everyone. I hope your weekend went well. Things are a bit quieter as we look towards European trading with major currencies sitting more mixed and little changed for the most part at the moment.





The two key risk events this week are the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday and the US non-farm payrolls release on Friday, so there might be some waiting in the meantime.





The dollar gave back some of its post-Fed gains last week as equities rallied but the tone from Fed speakers will continue to be key in the weeks to come.





US futures are holding steadier near flat levels as we get things underway.





For today, there isn't much in terms of releases in Europe so things are likely to keep quieter and follow a slower pace in the session ahead.





0600 GMT - Germany May import price index

Prior release can be found here . Import prices are estimated to tick higher amid supply constraints and that fits with the trend we know is still playing out globally.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 25 June

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.