Not a whole lot on the agenda for today





The dollar is keeping steadier across the board, with commodity currencies lagging with the loonie in particular trailing as oil prices saw a turnaround retreat yesterday.





USD/CAD is now trading above 1.2500 to its highest level since April, eyeing a breakout towards its 200-day moving average next, seen @ 1.2650 currently.





Risk sentiment stays more buoyed with yet another record close in the S&P 500 yesterday although US futures are a little lower so far today.





Elsewhere, the bond market continues to be at odds with the market convention as 10-year yields close in on 1.30% - briefly dropping below that yesterday.





ECB strategy review results will be one to watch in the day ahead, with little else on the economic calendar to really shake things up in Europe. That is scheduled for 1100 GMT with Eamonn outlining the details of what to expect here earlier.





0545 GMT - Switzerland June unemployment rate

Prior release can be found here . Swiss unemployment is estimated to keep steadier and show light improvements, as the labour market starts to slowly get back on its own two feet again with the economic recovery playing out.





0600 GMT - Germany May trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . It will take time but overall trade conditions should show some improvement back towards pre-pandemic levels as a trend.





1130 GMT - ECB releases the account of its June policy meeting

The June policy meeting decision can be found here . The strategy review results will take precedence over this as there isn't much that hasn't been said already by the ECB on their views and outlook. September is the next key point to watch so until then, the status quo remains for the ECB and its policy thoughts.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.