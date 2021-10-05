A rather light day on the calendar









The market is seeing more of a push and pull to start the week with the dollar now coming back into favour after yesterday's retreat. Equities suffered heavy losses but the selling is seeing a bit of a breather for now ahead of European trading at least.





But just be wary that sentiment can turn on its head amid recent vulnerabilities in the stock market, so don't discount another shaky session when Wall St enters the fray.





Given the lack of meaningful catalysts, I'd argue that the risk mood will ultimately act as the key driver for trading sentiment in the sessions to follow.





That includes for the dollar as well, despite the greenback not really following the script in trading yesterday. But keep an eye out on the US debt ceiling issue, perhaps that is one reason why the greenback may have some of the wind taken out of its sails.





0715 GMT - Spain September services, composite PMI

0745 GMT - Italy September services, composite PMI

0750 GMT - France September final services, composite PMI

0755 GMT - Germany September final services, composite PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone September final services, composite PMI

The focus will be on the final readings for France, Germany, and overall Eurozone, which are likely to just reaffirm some moderation in services sector growth with constraints weighing on business sentiment and consumer confidence in general.





0830 GMT - UK September final services, composite PMI

The preliminary report can be found here . The final readings here should just reaffirm a slowdown in business activity with labour shortages and capacity constraints weighing on the overall economy towards the end of Q3.





0900 GMT - Eurozone August PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . With cost/price pressures continuing to surge, the upwards trend is still expected to stay the course until the fundamental landscape changes - which is seemingly unlikely as we head towards winter.



That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.