Economic data for the European session - 23 June

Flurry of European PMI's

0815 BST France June Services Flash, manufacturing, services & composite PMI

0830 BST German June Services Flash, manufacturing, services & composite PMI



0900 BST European June Services Flash, manufacturing, services & composite PMI





The recent run of PMI's have all been in expansionary territory and you would expect the optimism of an increasingly vaccinated eurozone to carry on through into the PMI data. Remember, the German print is usually the most influential in moving the euro and it comes 30 minutes before the whole eurozone's region data.





0930 BST UK June Services Flash, manufacturing, services & composite PMI

1200 US MBA Mortgage Applications w/e 18 June.

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Amid the sudden turn higher rates this year, recent mortgage activity has dipped with purchases falling sharply alongside refinancing activity so it'll be one to watch out for.





Watch out for the USD today. The core PCE reading is due to come in high at 3.4% later this week, so some USD strength should linger.