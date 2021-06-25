Economic data for the European Session - 25 June

Quieter end to the week, but US inflation out later

Asian equities saw broad gains overnight with President Biden reaching a $570 billion infrastructure deal. This has boosted equity futures too with equity markets set for gains at their open.





In terms of the morning calendar it is really very sleepy with the US session holding the PCE data which has been on investors minds all week and helped prop up the USD as mentioned here earlier in the week.





0900 BST Eurozone May Money M3 Annual Growth

1100BST UK June CBI Distributive Trades





ECB's Hernandez will also be speaking later today in Santander