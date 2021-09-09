EIA US weekly oil inventories -1529K vs -4612K expected

Gasoline -7215K vs -3390K expected



Distillates 3142K vs -2617K expected



Refinery utilization -9.4% vs -4.9% expected

Cushing +1918K

Production estimate 10.0mbps vs 11.5 mbpd prior

Implied demand -2.866 mbpd



The story here is that refineries ran slower than anticipated, which is going to continue to put a squeeze higher on gasoline prices.







Crude -2882K

Cushing +1794K

Gasoline -6414K

Distillates -3748K

This is a tough one to forecast and trade because of the ongoing effects of Hurricane Ida.The API data from late yesterday showed:Oil has had a wild ride today as it fell on the China SPR release but has completely recovered. At the bottom, I wrote "Counter-intuitively, I see this as bullish for oil because there's been an overhang of Chinese inventories weighing on the market."