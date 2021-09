Crude prior -1529K

Distillates -1688K vs -1612K expected



Gasoline 1858K vs -1957K expected

Yesterday's private data from the API: Crude -5437K

Gasoline -2716K

Distillates -2888K

Cushing -1345K The US SPR stocks fell by 529K bpd. US gasoline demand over the past four weeks is running at 9.41 mbpd.





There has been some minor buying on this but oil had already been sizzling today on expectations that some natural gas power demand will be switched to petroleum due to the energy crisis ongoing in Europe and elsewhere.