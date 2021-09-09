EMA vaccine strategy head says still uncertain when booster shots should be considered

Adds that EMA expects to decide on Pfizer filing for booster shots in a few weeks from now







For now, authorities are still calm on the need for booster shots but I reckon they would be a more important topic as we approach the winter months of this year.

The vaccination progress in Europe has been a good victory for healthcare and a return back to normal life but the fear is that at some point, the effectiveness will wear off and the virus spread will start to become more serious once again.