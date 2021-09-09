EMA vaccine strategy head says still uncertain when booster shots should be considered

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Adds that EMA expects to decide on Pfizer filing for booster shots in a few weeks from now

The vaccination progress in Europe has been a good victory for healthcare and a return back to normal life but the fear is that at some point, the effectiveness will wear off and the virus spread will start to become more serious once again.

For now, authorities are still calm on the need for booster shots but I reckon they would be a more important topic as we approach the winter months of this year.
