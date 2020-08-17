August Empire Fed manufacturing index +3.7 vs +15.0 expected

This is a disappointment and the drop in new orders isn't good for the outlook.

Business activity edged slightly high-er in N e w Yo r k State, according to firms responding to the August 2020 Empire StateManufacturing Survey. The headline general business conditions index fell fourteen points to 3.7, signaling a slower pace of growth than in July. New orders were little changed, and shipments increased mod-estly. Unfilled orders were down, and inven-tories declined. Employment inched higher, while the average workweek declined. Input prices increased at about the same pace as last month, while selling prices increased for the first time in several months. Firms remained optimistic that conditions would improve over the next six months, though optimism fell for a second consecutive month.

