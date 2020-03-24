Equities continue to push higher on the day

US futures now up by over 4% on the day

Meanwhile, Asian stocks are also surging higher into the closing stages with the Hang Seng up by over 4.5% while the Shanghai Composite is up by just over 2% currently.





European equity futures are also up by roughly 5% in early trades as the more positive risk mood is continuing to stay the course so far today.





The optimism largely stems from the Fed throwing the kitchen sink at the problem and we are possibly closing in on a bipartisan agreement for US stimulus later in the day.





But if yesterday is anything to go by, I would argue that North American trading will present a whole different trading landscape as traders and investors there don't seem all too convinced by the Fed and government package to deal with the economic fallout.





It is still early in the day so let's see how things will play out with a key focus on the week also being on the US weekly jobless claims report on Thursday.



