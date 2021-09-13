Equity correction of 5-10% before year-end an overwhelming consensus - Deutsche survey
Some findings from Deutsche's market sentiment survey for September
The headline adds to recent calls from other houses as well, as pointed out earlier in the day in Eamonn's post here. The market has certainly shown some signs of exhaustion last week but dip buyers look to be showing some appetite to start the new week.
- COVID-19 still biggest risk to market stability, followed by inflation
- Belief that inflation is transitory edging down, but still the consensus