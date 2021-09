Equity correction of 5-10% before year-end an overwhelming consensus - Deutsche survey

Some findings from Deutsche's market sentiment survey for September

Equity correction of 5-10% before year-end an overwhelming consensus

COVID-19 still biggest risk to market stability, followed by inflation

Belief that inflation is transitory edging down, but still the consensus





The headline adds to recent calls from other houses as well, as pointed out earlier in the day in Eamonn's post here . The market has certainly shown some signs of exhaustion last week but dip buyers look to be showing some appetite to start the new week.