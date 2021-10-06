EU defends that energy price surge has little to do with climate policies

EU energy commissioner, Kadri Simson, remarks

More to do with dependence on imported fossil fuels and their volatile prices

Gas storage is above 73% across Europe

That is lower than the 10-year average but adequate to cover winter demand





Everyone wants to live in a world where we have unlimited, cheap and clean energy but the path there isn't in cutting off production, it's in investing in technology.

As much as Simson says that they have enough inventories to meet the winter demand, I'm not so sure. A more frigid winter will be the worst-case scenario and I think lawmakers at this point are just crossing their fingers and hoping that isn't going to happen.





It's all fun and games until everyone starts staring blankly at each other in the conference room. Adam very aptly summed up the predicament here yesterday: