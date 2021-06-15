EU Von Der Leyen: We have raised €20 billion in 10 year bonds

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

First tranche of bonds backing its recovery fund sold successfully

The EUs Von Der Leyen says:
  • EU as raised €20 billion in 10 year bond sale to back at the recovery fund
  • Bonds were oversubscribed by 7x
  • We have completed assessment of several nation plans
  • We will be very vigilant to make sure implementation of plans is rigorous
  • EU Hahn says that more than half of the issuance went to EU countries
The EU sale of bonds is the first of its kind and is designed to back its recovery fund from the coronavirus pandemic. The sale of €20 billion is the start of up to €800 billion of debt issuance between now and 2026. The debt will back grants and loans to member states.

The EU has already sold €90 billion backing the SURE unemployment scheme since last October.   The issuance gives investors the opportunity to buy AAA rated debt which offers a yield pickup over Germany.  That is not say much since German tenure yields are yielding -0.23%.  The yield was estimated at +0.10% before the auctions.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose