EU Von Der Leyen: We have raised €20 billion in 10 year bonds
First tranche of bonds backing its recovery fund sold successfully
The EUs Von Der Leyen says:
The EU sale of bonds is the first of its kind and is designed to back its recovery fund from the coronavirus pandemic. The sale of €20 billion is the start of up to €800 billion of debt issuance between now and 2026. The debt will back grants and loans to member states.
- EU as raised €20 billion in 10 year bond sale to back at the recovery fund
- Bonds were oversubscribed by 7x
- We have completed assessment of several nation plans
- We will be very vigilant to make sure implementation of plans is rigorous
- EU Hahn says that more than half of the issuance went to EU countries
The EU has already sold €90 billion backing the SURE unemployment scheme since last October. The issuance gives investors the opportunity to buy AAA rated debt which offers a yield pickup over Germany. That is not say much since German tenure yields are yielding -0.23%. The yield was estimated at +0.10% before the auctions.