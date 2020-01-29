EU wants break US tech giants' dominance - here is how they plan to do it

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters report they have seen a plan from the European Union to create a single market in data.

This is aimed at challenging the dominance of tech giants such as Facebook, Google and Amazon.

A European Commission proposal to be presented on Feb. 19
  • EU wants to break US tech firms' hold on data, and better compete with Chinese rivals
  • "Currently a small number of big tech firms hold a large part of the world's data. This is a major weakness for data-driven businesses to emerge, grow and innovate today, including in Europe, but huge opportunities lie ahead" 
