EU wants break US tech giants' dominance - here is how they plan to do it

Reuters report they have seen a plan from the European Union to create a single market in data.

This is aimed at challenging the dominance of tech giants such as Facebook, Google and Amazon.





A European Commission proposal to be presented on Feb. 19

EU wants to break US tech firms' hold on data, and better compete with Chinese rivals

"Currently a small number of big tech firms hold a large part of the world's data. This is a major weakness for data-driven businesses to emerge, grow and innovate today, including in Europe, but huge opportunities lie ahead"

