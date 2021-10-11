EURGBP: Strong sell bias now? Bond yield spread says 'yes'

Bond yield spread hint

The comments from the BoE on the weekend are telling. Saunders was saying that 'markets have priced in over the last few months an earlier rise in Bank rate than previously and I think that's appropriate'













So, check out the bond yield spread between the German 10 year bund and UK 10 year gilts. Telling for more EURGBP downside, but Brexit risk is in the mix. However, probabilities would see the EURGBP lower most likely.