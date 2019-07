Jitters about a less-dovish Fed hurt EUR/USD

The euro has fallen 30 pips since the start of US trading and has given up all this week's gains.





The late dollar-bid indicates some jitters about a less-dovish Fed. If the outcome is a 25 basis point cut and anything that indicates Powell won't cut again in September (it's 73% priced in), then I think the path for the dollar is higher and EUR/USD will fall through 1.1100.