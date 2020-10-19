Euronext says that have resumed trading of cash, derivatives products
Trading has resumed as of 1015 GMT, according to Euronext
The exchange earlier halted trading due to a technical glitch, but it appears that has now been resolved and trading has now resumed for all instruments.
It has been a weird year for stock exchanges as well with glitches also seen in the Deutsche Boerse earlier in the year and most recently Japan Exchange experienced its first ever one-day trading halt in history as well.