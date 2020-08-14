EU agrees deal with AstraZeneca for 300 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine
The European Commission announces in a statement
The bloc also says that there is also an added option to purchase 100 million more doses of the vaccine, on behalf of EU member states, once the vaccine has proven to be safe and effective. The full statement can be found here.
Over the past few weeks, the EU has been building its vaccine pipeline after securing a deal with Sanofi-GSK and moving to advanced talks with Johnson & Johnson.