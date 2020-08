European Commission close to agreement on coronavirus vaccine deal with CureVac

This will be the 4th company in which the bloc is making an advancement with on a coronavirus vaccine

The commission says that they have concluded exploratory talks with CureVac and will have an agreement soon on the purchase of 225 million doses of the firm's potential coronavirus vaccine, on behalf of all EU member states.





The press release can be found here for those interested.





This will be 4th company in which the EU is developing close ties with or already secured a deal with following that with Sanofi-GsK, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca.