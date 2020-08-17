European equities a little higher at the open

Little change but some slight gains to start the session

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX flat

The risk mood remains somewhat more mixed, with Treasury yields sitting lower to start the session. 10-year yields are down by 2 bps to a session low of 0.688%.





The dollar is slightly pressured, with USD/JPY down to 106.40 from around 106.50 levels earlier. Meanwhile, cable is inching towards resistance @ 1.3127-32 once again.





It is tough to draw much conclusions from the risk tilt so far, but let's see if we will get any further clues later on in the day as we get towards US trading.



