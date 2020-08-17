European equities a little higher at the open

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Little change but some slight gains to start the session

  • Eurostoxx +0.2%
  • Germany DAX +0.2%
  • France CAC 40 +0.2%
  • UK FTSE +0.2%
  • Spain IBEX flat
The risk mood remains somewhat more mixed, with Treasury yields sitting lower to start the session. 10-year yields are down by 2 bps  to a session low of 0.688%.

The dollar is slightly pressured, with USD/JPY down to 106.40 from around 106.50 levels earlier. Meanwhile, cable is inching towards resistance @ 1.3127-32 once again.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

It is tough to draw much conclusions from the risk tilt so far, but let's see if we will get any further clues later on in the day as we get towards US trading.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose