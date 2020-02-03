European equities a little higher to start the day

The risk mood is more steady but caution remains

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

The gains are relatively mild to start the session and they pale in comparison to the losses experienced on Friday last week.





Despite the more steady tones we're seeing in US futures and bond yields also, caution still remains as risk is still on shaky ground amid coronavirus fears. All it takes is another negative development and it could turn things on its head once again.



