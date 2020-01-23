European equities weaker to kick start the day

A little cautious still despite US futures paring losses in the past hour

Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

This keeps in tune with the more defensive risk mood from Asia Pacific trading and bond yields are also reaffirming that as 10-year Treasury yields are still down 2.4 bps to 1.745%.





US futures are not 'playing ball' though with S&P 500 futures having erased losses in the past hour to keep near flat levels on the day currently.









I reckon it is going to be a case of greed vs fear once again in trading today.



