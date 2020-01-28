European equities higher at the open

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Slightly more positive tones to start the sessiom

  • Eurostoxx +0.4%
  • Germany DAX +0.3%
  • France CAC 40 +0.5%
  • UK FTSE +0.4%
  • Spain IBEX +0.5%
ForexLive
We're still seeing calmer heads for the time being but the aussie and kiwi are being dragged lower regardless to start the session. I reckon all of this still points to some indecision in markets and that will be something to be wary about for risk trades today.

The bit-part recovery is standing on fragile ground and any sense of heightened fears surrounding the coronavirus situation could easily see risk falter again later in the day.

