European equities higher at the open

Slightly more positive tones to start the sessiom

Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

We're still seeing calmer heads for the time being but the aussie and kiwi are being dragged lower regardless to start the session. I reckon all of this still points to some indecision in markets and that will be something to be wary about for risk trades today.





The bit-part recovery is standing on fragile ground and any sense of heightened fears surrounding the coronavirus situation could easily see risk falter again later in the day.



