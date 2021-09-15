European equities little changed at the open

Quieter tones as the session gets underway

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1% Not much there to really get excited about with US futures also just up slightly around 0.1% to 0.2%, following the losses sustained yesterday.





The overall market mood looks to still be undecided as traders and investors weigh up the Fed taper timeline, ongoing China worries, and some anticipation ahead of the quadruple witching period on Friday later in the week.





On the balance of things, risk may keep more cautious/defensive for the time being until there is a catalyst for sentiment to turn around.





But just be mindful that for dip buyers, that doesn't take much most of the time.