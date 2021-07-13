European equities little changed to start the day

Not a whole lot going on so far on the day

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.1% US futures are also keeping more tepid, with S&P 500 futures down 0.1% while Nasdaq futures are flat as we get things going on the session.





All eyes will be on the US CPI data release later today for more clues. I reckon the report should reaffirm the inflation narrative but it will mainly confirm what we already know amid ongoing supply chain disruptions globally.





If anything else, keep an eye on the reaction in the bond market but I reckon equities will still be able to hold their own going into earnings season.