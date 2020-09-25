European equities more mixed at the open

Some mixed tones as the cash market gets underway

Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.1% The slight hints of optimism earlier are fading as more cautious and tepid tones are prevailing now. Nasdaq futures briefly erased gains in the past hour but are keeping a little higher by ~0.2% currently, so that also points to some indecision in the risk mood.





All eyes will be on Wall Street later today as investors will be eyeing whether or not there will be more talk about US stimulus to try and inject more calm into the market.