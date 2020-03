The risk-off mood stays the course to start the European morning

Eurostoxx -2.4%

Germany DAX -4.7%

France CAC 40 -3.2%

UK FTSE -2.0%

Spain IBEX -3.5%

The sour mood here carries over from Asian trading as we saw Chinese indices close by over 3% lower with the Hang Seng posting losses of nearly 5% today.





US futures also hit limit-down very early on and are down by just over 4% on the session.