European equities open a little higher to start the day

Some mild gains to get the session going

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.3% This follows the slightly more positive mood from Asia though the overall risk mood is looking more mixed on the day so far. S&P 500 futures are still flat while Nasdaq futures are down 0.1% after this news earlier, but are showing little interest to break stride.





All eyes will be on Washington later today to see how stimulus talks are progressing.





In the currencies space, the dollar is trading more mixed as it sits lower against the euro and pound but keeping a mild advance against the aussie and kiwi. But EUR/USD and GBP/USD are meeting resistance at 1.1800 and 1.3000 respectively for now.