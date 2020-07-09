European equities open higher to kick start the day

The positive vibes carry over to Europe to start the session

Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +1.0%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

This follows the largely more upbeat tone in Asia, with Chinese equities closing firmer once again in trading today with the Shanghai Composite finishing up by 1.4%.





That said, the risk-on mood is kept in-check by US futures with E-minis keeping around 0.2% lower as we get things going on the session. That is seeing a more mixed tone with major currencies also not really pushing the extremes too much.





EUR/USD is slightly higher on a weaker dollar but is keeping around 1.1360 with AUD/USD still settling just under 0.7000. NZD/USD is also keeping close to key resistance around 0.6585 and not really running with any firm break just yet on the day.



