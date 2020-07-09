European equities open higher to kick start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The positive vibes carry over to Europe to start the session

  • Eurostoxx +0.6%
  • Germany DAX +1.0%
  • France CAC 40 +0.6%
  • UK FTSE +0.4%
  • Spain IBEX +0.6%
This follows the largely more upbeat tone in Asia, with Chinese equities closing firmer once again in trading today with the Shanghai Composite finishing up by 1.4%.

That said, the risk-on mood is kept in-check by US futures with E-minis keeping around 0.2% lower as we get things going on the session. That is seeing a more mixed tone with major currencies also not really pushing the extremes too much.

EUR/USD is slightly higher on a weaker dollar but is keeping around 1.1360 with AUD/USD still settling just under 0.7000. NZD/USD is also keeping close to key resistance around 0.6585 and not really running with any firm break just yet on the day.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose