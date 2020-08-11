European equities open higher to start the day

But gains have been trimmed a tad bit compared to futures trading earlier

Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +0.9%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +0.8%

Spain IBEX +0.9%

The risk mood is still slightly tilted in favour of the optimists to start the session but less so as compared to the end of Asia Pacific trading earlier in the day.





US futures are still keeping ~0.2% gains but also off earlier highs seen in the past hour or so. S&P 500 futures now point to a 6-point gain compared to the 15-point gain earlier.



