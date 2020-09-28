European equities open higher to start the day

The positive vibes continue to reverberate

Eurostoxx +0.9%

Germany DAX +1.6%

France CAC 40 +1.4%

UK FTSE +0.9%

Spain IBEX +1.4%

This fits with the mood from Asian trading and also US futures, which are keeping ~0.7% higher as we get things going on the session. The recovery in the equities space is looking more modest now following the positive performance by US stocks on Friday.





In the case of the S&P 500, it is looking to keep a bounce above its 100-day moving average and that will be encouraging for the risk mood as a whole:







