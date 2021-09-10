European equities open higher to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Risk keeps in a better spot to start the session

  • Eurostoxx +0.2%
  • Germany DAX +0.2%
  • France CAC 40 +0.3%
  • UK FTSE +0.3%
  • Spain IBEX +0.3%
  • Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%
This fits with sentiment in US futures, which are seen up around 0.2% to 0.3% currently as the market looks to bounce back a little after a more subdued week in general.

The overall mood here is helping to keep commodity currencies slightly higher on the day, with oil also rebounding by 1% to $68.80 at the moment.

