European equities open higher to start the day

Risk keeps in a better spot to start the session

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2% This fits with sentiment in US futures, which are seen up around 0.2% to 0.3% currently as the market looks to bounce back a little after a more subdued week in general.





The overall mood here is helping to keep commodity currencies slightly higher on the day, with oil also rebounding by 1% to $68.80 at the moment.