European equities open higher to start the day
Risk keeps in a better spot to start the session
- Eurostoxx +0.2%
- Germany DAX +0.2%
- France CAC 40 +0.3%
- UK FTSE +0.3%
- Spain IBEX +0.3%
- Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%
This fits with sentiment in US futures, which are seen up around 0.2% to 0.3% currently as the market looks to bounce back a little after a more subdued week in general.
The overall mood here is helping to keep commodity currencies slightly higher on the day, with oil also rebounding by 1% to $68.80 at the moment.