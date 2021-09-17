European equities open higher to start the day

Europe gets off the mark with a more positive footing

Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +0.7%

Spain IBEX +0.8%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.6% A solid showing as the optimism continues to flow in the region, with stocks also taking comfort in the somewhat late recovery in Wall Street yesterday. US futures are keeping calmer, up slightly by just 0.1% so just take note of that.





There has been a knack for heavy selling in US equities after the cash open and that might come into play once again today, with quadruple witching set to make things a bit more messy and volatile ahead of the weekend.