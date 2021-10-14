European equities open higher to start the day

A positive start to the session for stocks

Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +0.7%

Spain IBEX +0.8% This mirrors the more optimistic mood in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures up 0.5%, Nasdaq futures up 0.7%, and Dow futures up 0.5% on the day. After a tepid start to the week, equities are looking to bounce back over the past few sessions.





This is keeping commodity currencies in-charge on the day with NZD/USD up 0.5% and closing in on 0.7000 while USD/CAD is slipping just below 1.2400 currently.





The dollar is slightly on the softer side alongside the yen at the moment.