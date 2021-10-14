European equities open higher to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A positive start to the session for stocks

  • Eurostoxx +0.7%
  • Germany DAX +0.7%
  • France CAC 40 +0.8%
  • UK FTSE +0.7%
  • Spain IBEX +0.8%
This mirrors the more optimistic mood in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures up 0.5%, Nasdaq futures up 0.7%, and Dow futures up 0.5% on the day. After a tepid start to the week, equities are looking to bounce back over the past few sessions.

This is keeping commodity currencies in-charge on the day with NZD/USD up 0.5% and closing in on 0.7000 while USD/CAD is slipping just below 1.2400 currently.

The dollar is slightly on the softer side alongside the yen at the moment.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose