European equities open lower to start the day

Softer tones as we get the session underway

Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.6%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.7%

The softer start mirrors the weaker performance by US futures today, which are down by around 0.5% to 0.6% currently. To add to the slight pessimism on the session, Chinese stocks basically sagged into the close and barely held on to gains for the day:









The Shanghai Composite is closing just ~0.4% higher after having posted gains of over 1.5% at one stage after the lunch break today.





In the currencies space, the dollar is keeping firmer as such with the aussie lagging behind following the announcement that Melbourne is entering back into lockdown.



