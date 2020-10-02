European equities open lower to start the day

The risk-off mood stays the course as the cash market opens

Eurostoxx -0.8%

Germany DAX -1.1%

France CAC 40 -1.1%

UK FTSE -1.1%

Spain IBEX -1.1% Equities are still keeping on the softer side following news of Trump testing positive for the coronavirus, as that is adding to uncertainty ahead of the US election race.





Some betting sites are seeing odds of Biden winning shoot up following the news, but it largely depends on what the focus is going to be if such odds are actually reflected in the opinion polls in the build-up to election day.





Is the focus going to be on the 'blue wave' sweep or higher taxes that may follow should Biden become the undisputed favourite?





Or is the latest twist here going to win over sympathy votes for Trump?





There's plenty of uncertainty at this point in time, not to mention how Trump's health condition may be over the next few weeks. That will be another factor to be mindful about.