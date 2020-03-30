European equities open mildly higher to start the week
Very light positive tones observed to start the morning
- Eurostoxx +0.5%
- Germany DAX +0.7%
- France CAC 40 +0.4%
- UK FTSE +0.2%
- Spain IBEX -0.2%
The market is still looking a little indecisive to kick start the session, with the dollar keeping firmer across the board in the currencies space. USD/JPY is slightly back above 108.00 with the greenback adding some pressure on risk/commodities currencies.
US futures are also showing some tepidness as the earlier gains have been pared back.