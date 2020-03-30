European equities open mildly higher to start the week

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Very light positive tones observed to start the morning

  • Eurostoxx +0.5%
  • Germany DAX +0.7%
  • France CAC 40 +0.4%
  • UK FTSE +0.2%
  • Spain IBEX -0.2%
ForexLive
The market is still looking a little indecisive to kick start the session, with the dollar keeping firmer across the board in the currencies space. USD/JPY is slightly back above 108.00 with the greenback adding some pressure on risk/commodities currencies.

US futures are also showing some tepidness as the earlier gains have been pared back.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose