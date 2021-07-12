European equities open the day more mixed

Mixed and tepid tones to start the new week

Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.2% This follows the strong rebound seen on Friday last week as risk appetite picked up at the time on a bounce back in bond yields as well. For today, 10-year Treasury yields are flattish around 1.35%, not giving much to work with.





Elsewhere, US futures are also more mixed currently with S&P 500 futures down 0.1% while Nasdaq futures are up by roughly 0.1% to start the session.