European equities sag amid quiet trading

European indices ease further, gradually extending losses on the session

There isn't any fresh catalyst driving the moves here as European equities are sagging amid a more quiet and thinner liquidity session. The DAX is now down by 0.6% with other European indices also seeing similar losses as the risk mood tilts a little to the downside.





Major currencies are still largely unfazed though, keeping in narrow ranges for the most part and are little changed on the session in general.





The dollar is mostly flat across the board with EUR/USD is still sitting at 1.1230, a touch lower but nothing significant. Meanwhile, AUD/USD is keeping closer to flat levels at 0.6928 and is trading narrowly around 0.6925-40 for the most part thus far.



